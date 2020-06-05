Joseph Robert Sefack



Sarasota, FL - Joseph Robert Sefack, 80, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Matawan, NJ, passed away on May 20, 2020. Born on March 11, 1940 in Newark, NJ to parents of Joseph and Mabel Sefack. Joe grew up in Union N.J. After graduating high school Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy.



In 1962 Joe returned home from the U.S. Navy and married his high school sweetheart Dorene Frey. Joe then graduated from the Lincoln Technical Institute where he trained in the Automotive Industry.



Joe began his career as a mechanic's helper at Broad Street Pontiac in Newark NJ, advanced to service advisor then eventually into management. Under the tutelage of Sonny Glassner, Joe was groomed to become an Auto Dealer and purchased Future Chevrolet in Aberdeen, NJ in 1981. After many successful years of providing superior service to countless customers, Joe retired from the automobile business in 2003 and moved to Osprey, FL.



Joe was active in several civic and professional organizations throughout his life. He served as a member of the Jaycees, the Matawan Rotary, and gave his time to the community as a coach for Pop Warner football, Little League coach/President, and as a Cub Scout master.



Joe proudly stepped up and served as the Chairman of the NJ Coalition of Auto Retailers and served as the Homeowner's Association President at the Rivendell community in Osprey, FL.



Most importantly Joe, "Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Friend" was the "Patriarch, Father, Mentor, Sounding Board, Analyst, Researcher, and general Kick You in the Butt to get you on track kind of guy".



Family and friends described him as extremely family-oriented, selfless, generous, fun, sassy, and snarky. Joe was very intelligent and was a mentor to all.



Family traditions were very important to Joe. He had a heart of gold. His family has fond memories of the annual week at the shore house in Pt. Pleasant Beach. We also have wonderful memories celebrating Thanksgiving, Weddings, Anniversaries and Birthdays.



Joe is preceded in death by his Parents, Joseph and Mabel Sefack, his Sister Joan Toegel, and Sister in law Carole Elliot. Joe leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Dorene, Brother in-law Edward Elliot, Son Robert and his Wife Lori Sefack, Son Joseph Sefack, Daughter Christina and her Husband Jeffery Morrissey, Daughter in Law Kimberly Longette and her Husband Michael and Seven Grandchildren Joseph, Robert, & Michael Sefack, Cynthia and her husband Patrick Hall, Kelly and Brianna Morrissey and Jenna Derechailo.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe's name to one of the following: the Salvation Army, for Joe's admiration of their work, the ASPCA for Joe's love of animals, or your local food bank, as having parents who lived through the "Great Depression", Joe was very empathetic to the need and consistently donated to his local food bank.



A private memorial service will be arranged when the current medical crisis is over.









