Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 477-5858
Joseph Rokosny
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
General Doyle Veterans' Cemetery
Arnytown, NJ
Brick - Ronn Rokosny, Joseph Ronald Rokosny, age 80, of Brick, formerly of Toms River, died at his home on June 22, 2019, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Ronn served in the Army, retired from the Monmouth County Sheriff's office and Lakewood School District, and was a Trustee of Monmouth County Rifle and Pistol Club.

Ronn was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Josephine, and sons-in-law, Ray Gajewski and Jim Addonizio.

He is survived by his daughters: Sharon Gajewski, Lauren Arcomano, Karen Rokosny; granddaughters Nicole Marie Addonizio Dickerson (Chris), Devany Paige McGeary, Rebecca and Kathryn Arcomano, and great grandson, James LandonAddonizio.

A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at General Doyle Veterans' Cemetery, Arnytown, NJ on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Memorial donations can be made to Veterans and/or 2nd Right Amendment organizations.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
