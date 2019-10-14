Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Joseph Rovito
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
800 Ocean Ave
Long Branch, NJ
1936 - 2019
Joseph Rovito Obituary
Joseph Rovito

Oakhurst - Joseph Rovito 83 of Oakhurst, NJ passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Surrounded by his beloved wife and children.Born and raised in Red Bank, NJ. He was a graduate of Red Bank High School Class of 1955. Joseph served in the US Navy, after returning home he made his profession as an electrician and became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400 till his retirement. Joseph treasured time spent with his family. He especially enjoyed traveling with his wife Jane throughout the US and world wide.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents Vincenzo and Antonietta Rovito. Surviving are his wife of 57 years Jane (Chetkin) Rovito, daughter Tracey Rovito, son Andrew Rovito and his wife Alyssa, son Matthew Rovito and his wife Cari, two granddaughters; Cornelia and Sedona and one grandson, Brandon Joseph, they were his greatest joy. Joseph is also survived by one brother and four sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 16, 2019. 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park, NJ 07712. Services will be offered on Thursday at 10:30am. St. Michael's Church 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Entombment St Anne's Cemetery, Wall

For condolences please visit www.BuckleyFuneralHome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
