Millstone Twp. - JOSEPH S. "PETE" ALBANY, age 91, passed away April 14, 2020, at home in Millstone Twp., surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sayreville in 1929, to Steve and Margaret Albany, Pete lived most of his life in South Amboy and Sayreville before moving to Jackson Twp., in 1993. In 2017, he moved to Millstone with his wife, Patricia Jancola Albany. After graduating from St. Mary's in South Amboy, Pete became employed by E.I. DuPont, F&F Division in Parlin, NJ, for 40 years. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving with the 841st EABN from 1952 to 1953. Pete was a former Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 91 in South Amboy and also an assistant director of the Melrose Junior Drum and Bugle Corp. in Sayreville. An avid Civil War buff, Pete also enjoyed travelling, fishing, cocktail hours on the deck, but what he loved the most, was spending time with his family. A devout catholic, Pete was a daily communicant at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Jackson, NJ. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, and most notably recognized for organizing their annual flea market. As a member of the St. Aloysius Care Ministry, Pete volunteered at Bartley Healthcare for many years, bringing his charm and everlasting smile to the residents. Pete was predeceased by his parents; and by his sister, Gertrude Albany. He is survived by his loving wife Pat of 61 years. He was blessed with 2 daughters, Kathy Albany DiBiase along with her husband Michael of Millstone, NJ, and Jacki Albany of Matawan, NJ. He was also blessed with a son, Joseph A. Albany and his wife Jamie of Barnegat, NJ. Also surviving are his granddaughter, Holly Albany Robertiello and her husband Kenneth of Barnegat, along with his grandson, Kyle Albany of New York City. This past year he proudly welcomed into his family a great-grandson, Joseph Michael Robertiello of Barnegat. He will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and all who knew him. Due to the Covid-19 Federal restrictions, all funeral services are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. If so desired, contributions may be made in Pete's memory to one of his favorite charities, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942 () or St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD, 57326 (www.stjo.org) and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020