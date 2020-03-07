|
Joseph Selvaggi
Toms River, N.J. - Joseph Selvaggi, age 82, of the Lake Ridge Community in Toms River, N.J. passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Community Medical Center, Toms River, N.J.
Born in Molfetta Bari, Italy, he lived in Hoboken, N.J. and moved to Carteret, N.J. where he lived for 31 years before moving to the Lake Ridge Community in 1995.
He loved fishing, woodworking, cooking, and visiting Marco Island. He was a huge fan of the Italian Soccer League, Series A.
Joseph had owned and operated his own business, J. Selvaggi Plastering Company in Carteret, N.J. for many years. Later, he worked as the foreman for Claremont Wall Systems in Bridgewater, N.J. before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Marie Selvaggi, his children; Rosemarie Carpentier and her husband James, Jennifer Stragapede and her husband, Mark, Joann Selvaggi, and Joseph Selvaggi Jr. and two grandchildren, Christopher and Jenna Stragapede.
Viewing hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Entombment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery Mausoleum, Lakewood, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020