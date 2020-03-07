Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Selvaggi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Selvaggi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Selvaggi Obituary
Joseph Selvaggi

Toms River, N.J. - Joseph Selvaggi, age 82, of the Lake Ridge Community in Toms River, N.J. passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Community Medical Center, Toms River, N.J.

Born in Molfetta Bari, Italy, he lived in Hoboken, N.J. and moved to Carteret, N.J. where he lived for 31 years before moving to the Lake Ridge Community in 1995.

He loved fishing, woodworking, cooking, and visiting Marco Island. He was a huge fan of the Italian Soccer League, Series A.

Joseph had owned and operated his own business, J. Selvaggi Plastering Company in Carteret, N.J. for many years. Later, he worked as the foreman for Claremont Wall Systems in Bridgewater, N.J. before his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Marie Selvaggi, his children; Rosemarie Carpentier and her husband James, Jennifer Stragapede and her husband, Mark, Joann Selvaggi, and Joseph Selvaggi Jr. and two grandchildren, Christopher and Jenna Stragapede.

Viewing hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Entombment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery Mausoleum, Lakewood, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -