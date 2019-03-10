|
Rev. Joseph Sesler, Sr.
Long Branch - Rev. Joseph Sesler, Sr., 85 of Long Branch, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home.
He leaves to cherish his memory his lovely wife of 62 years, Bernice Sesler; three daughters (three sons in law) Valary J. Garrett (Theodore Garrett,Sr); Angela D. Sheard (Benjamin Sheard Jr); Shirley Sesler-Herring (Rev. Kervin L. Herring, Sr.); one son, Joseph Sesler, Jr.; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; seven Godchildren; one sister, two brothers, four sisters in law and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the New Hope Church of God, 200-206 Garfield Avenue (corner of Garfield & Third) in Long Branch. The viewing will begin at 10:00am and the funeral will start at 11:00am. Memorial donations may be made to the , 2310 Highway 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019