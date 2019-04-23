|
Joseph T. Applegate Jr.
Parlin - Joseph T. Applegate Jr, age 89 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical center, Old Bridge. Born in Sayreville at his home Joseph was a true Sayreville-ite, he was a lifelong resident of the borough.
He retired Jersey Central Power and Light after 46 years of service in the Sayreville and Werner generating plants. During his employment at 24 years old he obtained his first-class Stationary Engineers License being one of the youngest to obtain the gold seal license.
During his career, he was elected president of local union 1314 IBEW Electrical Workers. He was also elected president of System Council U-3 International Brotherhood of Electrical workers on JCP&L Co property. Joe retired as a group shift supervisor and was a member of the 25 years club. He was also active in local sports both as a player and manager.
Boating, fishing and crabbing led him to join the South Amboy Boat Club where he was an active member serving as Commodore and on the Executive Board of Trustees. He was also a member of the Blue Gavel International Organization of Commodores. He was inducted into the clubs hall of fame. Joe was also a member of the International Salt and Pepper Novelty Shakers Club and will be remembered as a lifelong Yankees fan.
He is predeceased by his ex-wife Janet Applegate, his sons Thomas and John Applegate and his siblings Nancy Ann and Donald Applegate. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law Janel and John Tischler, his son and daughter-in-law Gary and Christine Applegate, his grandchildren, Rachel and her husband Anthony Szalay, Nicole Tischler and Paul "PJ" Tischler, his great-granddaughter Isabella, his brothers Jack and Mike Applegate, his lifelong best friend Thomas Murphy as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral services will take place Thursday 8:45am from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass being offered 9:30am, Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church, Sayreville. Burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019