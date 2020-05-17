Joseph T. Liskiewicz
Port Monmouth - Joseph T. Liskiewicz, of Port Monmouth, passed away at home on May 13, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a communicant of St. Mary's, New Monmouth.
Joseph was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 57 years, Vera, and by his three brothers, James, Walter, and Myron Liskiewicz.
Surviving are his brother Michael Liskiewicz of Buffalo, NY, his sister Sister Mary Seraphine of Enfield, CT, his son Joseph Liskiewicz and wife Carolyn of Wellborn, FL, his daughter Karyn Schouten and husband Michael of Port Monmouth, his son Michael Liskiewicz and wife Sabine of Colonial Beach, VA, and his son James Liskiewicz and wife Moira of Middletown. Also surviving are his grandchildren Christopher Liskiewicz of Raleigh, NC, Madeline Liskiewicz and fiancé Joseph Strbo of Middletown, William Schouten and Kristine Cheuk of Walnut Creek, CA, Rebecca Daniel and husband Kenny of King George, VA, Owen Liskiewicz of Middletown, and Joseph Liskiewicz of Wellborn, FL. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, extended family in Poland, and many dear friends.
Joseph grew up in NYC and moved to Belford in 1959. He attended LaSalle Academy and graduated from Manhattan College in 1952 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for GE, and then for over 30 years at AT&T, where he retired as a Division Manager for the Piscataway data center. He then worked as an IT consultant in the Netherlands.
Joseph greatly enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends, and loved all holidays. He was the consummate host, and his home was the site of endless barbecues, parties, impromptu get-togethers and celebrations. All who visited became part of the family. He had a wonderful group of lifelong friends.
He loved games, especially games of chance, and was an excellent chess and Scrabble player. He was always arranging family tournaments of all kinds. He enjoyed playing bridge, and was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, and taught a course in bridge at Brookdale Community College. He loved watching sports, and was an avid NY Giants, Yankees, and Duke Basketball fan.
Along with his wife Vera, he was a great lover of music and the theater, and traveled extensively. He also highly valued education, and believed in continuous learning throughout life, and enjoyed being a mentor to others.
Joseph was a man of faith and honor, who worked hard, enjoyed life, and treasured his family and friends.
A memorial Mass and celebration of Joseph's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations may be made in Joseph's memory to Manhattan College (www.manhattan.edu/giving), and to the Christian Brothers (www.fscdena.org).
We will all miss you, Big Joe!
Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020.