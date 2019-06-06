|
|
Joseph T. Mangogna
Brick - Joseph T. Mangogna, 92, Brick, passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Joseph was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ, was a graduate of Long Branch High School and was previously a communicant of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. He was a World War II Army veteran stationed in Munich, Germany. Upon his honorable discharge he worked in a civil service capacity in Germany for an additional nine years where he met and married his beautiful wife Gisela. Upon his return to the USA, he then worked at Fort Monmouth for 32 years as a Supply Supervisor. While at Fort Monmouth he became a professional photographer and an instructor. Joseph was also a professional drummer playing for the Mel-Tones for 23 years mostly as a banquet band. He enjoyed big band and jazz music. He had a deep faith and was a communicant of St Martha's Church and Fellowship Chapel. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Gisela (nee Friedrich) Mangogna; a beloved son John (Cathy) Mangogna of Brick; three beloved daughters Suzanne Edgar of Browns Mills, Sondra (Archie) Attridge of Point Pleasant and Joanne Cattalona of Long Branch. He is also survived by his 9 cherished grandchildren Donielle, Jonathan, Caitlin, Lindsey, Ronnie, James, Patty, Michael and Gwendolyn; and 8 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday June 8, 2109 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Hospital. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019