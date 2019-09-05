|
|
Joseph T. Romano
Brick - Joseph T. Romano, age 82, of Brick, NJ passed away on September 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Newark and lived in North Arlington prior to moving to Brick 48 years ago.
Joseph honorably served four years in the US Navy. He was a singer in the 1950s Doo Wop band, Sunny Lads. With his band, he appeared on the Alan Freed show and also performed with Connie Francis. He worked many years for Frito Lay Co. and retired in the mid 1990s. He loved the Giants, the Mets and spending time at Barnes & Noble. He was the best father any little girl could wish for and a devoted grandfather who supported his grandchildren in all they did. Joe lived an exemplary life of what a husband, father and man should be.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife Gail Romano in 2011 and his grandson Justin Petronico in 2018.
Surviving him are his three daughters, Victoria Graziano, Renee Petronico and, Ramona Mulcahey and her husband Patrick; six grandchildren; two sisters, Vera Philips and Dolores DeLucia; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. Another viewing will be held on Monday morning from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 5, 2019