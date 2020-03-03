|
Joseph T. Scelfo
Farmingdale - Joseph T. Scelfo, 44 of Farmingdale passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday February 29 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank after a yearlong courageous battle against lung cancer. Joe was born and raised in Wall Township.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ with a funeral service to begin at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation 191 Waukegan Road Suite 105 Northfield, IL 60093. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020