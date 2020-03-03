|
Joseph Takacs
Morganville - Joseph Takacs, 81, of Morganville, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold, NJ.
Joseph was born to Jozsef and Terezia Takacs in Budapest, Hungary. He came to the United States at a young age and worked as a subcontractor in construction, and then in the electromechanical field before he retired. Joseph married his wife Piroska and they lived in Morganville, NJ for the past 30 years.
Joseph was a communicant of St. Clement Church in Matawan, NJ and a proud Veteran. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Jolan Takacs, and Maria Nagy.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Piroska, his daughter Sandy Cioffi and her husband Paul; two granddaughters, Jade and Skylar; two sister-in laws and several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 4:00PM-8:00PM and 9:00AM Saturday at Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ.
A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00AM at St. Clement RC Church, Matawan, NJ. Burial will follow in the Marlboro Cemetery, 361 Hwy. 79 Marlboro, NJ. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020