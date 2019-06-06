Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Monica
679 W. Veterans Hwy.
Jackson Twp, NJ
Jackson Twp. - JOSEPH TENREIRO, 93, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center, New Brunswick, NJ. He was born in Newark, NJ, and resided there until settling in Jackson Twp., more than 50 years ago.

Joseph was a United States Navy Veteran serving during WWII.

He was employed as a Longshoreman for New York Shipping for 30 years prior to his retirement.

Joseph was a communicant of the Church of St. Monica, Jackson Twp., NJ.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Tenreiro. Joseph is survived by his sons, Joseph Tenreiro and his wife, Patricia of Toms River, NJ, and Craig Tenreiro and his wife, Sherry of Millstone, NJ; and by his grandchildren, Courtney Mazik and Danielle Casabrow.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 9-11 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:30 AM at the Church of St. Monica, 679 W. Veterans Hwy., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Entombment will follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019
