Joseph Thomas Goodman
Toms River - Joseph Thomas Goodman, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home.
Joe was born and raised in New Boston, PA, where he graduated from Mahanoy Township High School. Upon graduation, he attended and graduated from McCann School of Business.
At the age of 20, Joe entered the Navy and served for three years on the U.S.S. Benson during WWII from 1942-1945.
In 1949, Joe married Eleanor Matthews, the love of his life for nearly 70 years. Joe and Eleanor raised their 7 children in Rahway, NJ later enjoying their retirement years in Toms River.
Joe worked for 30 years as a Financial Analyst for Exxon Corporation. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 1146 in Rahway and the VFW Post#129 in Toms River. After retirement he enjoyed travel, playing golf and spending time with his 7 children, 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Cornelius and Anna; his 3 brothers, Thomas, Connie and Jackie; his oldest daughter, Mary Cooney; and by his great-grandson, Marcus Vasil.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Eleanor (Matthews) Goodman; adult children, Betty Anne Vasil and her husband, Rick of Manchester, Margie Marranca and her husband, Frank of Manchester, Joe Goodman and his wife, Mary Ellen of Spring Lake, Terry Williams and her husband, David of Waretown, Mark Goodman and his wife, Cyndi of Lincroft and Christine Edzek of Colonia, his 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and his youngest brother, James Goodman and his wife, Joan of Mahanoy City, PA.
Joe spent his final days at home, lovingly cared for by his wife, children, grandchildren and his special caretaker, Milena.
Visiting will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd. Brick, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30am at Holy Family Church, 1139 E. County Line Rd. Lakewood, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Dr. Lakewood.
Donations may be made in honor of Joe's daughter, Mary Cooney to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or by visiting their website at www.pancan.org. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 30, 2019