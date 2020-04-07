Services
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Joseph Thomas Irons


1956 - 2020
Joseph Thomas Irons Obituary
Joseph Thomas Irons

September 19, 1956-March 31, 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Joseph Irons, age 63, beloved son, father, brother, uncle, family member, and friend went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 while at his home where he embraced watching over and caring for others.

Joseph was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. He enjoyed working as a sheet rocker in the construction business for many years. He especially enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

Joseph is survived by his mother, whom he adored, Ruth Rudolph and step father William Rudolph of Oceanport, siblings Kathy (Irons) Ciaglia, and her husband Mark Ciaglia, Michele (Irons) LaValle, Heather (Irons) Magenheimer and her husband Edward Magenheimer III, half- sister Cindy Irons, and step brother Matthew Rudolph.

Also surviving are his sons Joseph Irons Jr. and Thomas Irons and grandson Jax Irons. Joseph is predeceased by his daughter Christina Irons and his father Joseph Vernon Irons.

Joseph was a proud uncle of his beloved nieces Melissa (Ciaglia) Joyce and her husband Patrick Joyce, Amanda (Ciaglia) MacDonald and husband Bruce MacDonald, Lilah Magenheimer, Sophia LaValle, and his nephews Joseph, Evan, and ChristopherLaValle, Eddie Magenheimer, and great nieces Julianna and Emily Joyce, Brielle MacDonald and great nephew Peter MacDonald.

Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with Joseph's arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
