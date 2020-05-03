Joseph V. And Frances Forlenza
Joseph V. and Frances Forlenza

Holmdel - Joseph V. Forlenza, 83, passed away Monday April 20th and Frances Forlenza, 81, passed away Friday, April 17th.

Joe and Fran Forlenza were very special people who were deeply loved by friends and family. Married for 58 years, their love started when they met while going to high school in Newark. They married and moved to Holmdel in 1969, and lived the rest of their lives there.

Joe attended Seton Hall University and went on to become a successful financial advisor who worked for several firms including Loeb Rhoades, Merrill Lynch, and Smith Barney. His drive and determination took him from humble beginnings to many great achievements.

Fran was always an emotional support for her husband as his career progressed and made a warm, loving home as the family grew to include three boys. Her smile, strength and perseverance in the face of life's obstacles made her an inspiration to all who knew her.

Joe and Fran Forlenza touched all those who knew them. They will be missed dearly. May they both rest in peace. Together always.

Joe and Fran are survived by their sons Joseph (and partner Kymberly), Jeff and Jack; also their grandson Jack Jr.

Joe was predeceased by his brother Billy. He is survived by his brother Victor (and wife Anne) Forlenza and his sister Sue Anne (and husband Louis) Locascio.

Fran is survived by her sisters Joanne (and husband Patrick) Walters, Micheale (and husband Victor) Loria, Rosaria Mattis, Brenda Casale and her brother Michael (and wife Carol) Casale.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
