Joseph V. Santostefano
Lakewood - Joseph V. Santostefano, age 92, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020. Joseph was born in and was a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, NY before settling in Lakewood, NJ for the past 30 years. He worked for the North Berry Concrete Company in NYC for many years. Mr. Santostefano served in the US Navy during World War II, on the USS Hornet. Joseph was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed his trips to Atlantic City but his true passion in life was spending time with his beloved family. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.

Mr. Santostefano is predeceased by his wife Marie and brother James Santostefano.

Joseph is survived by his children, Linda Garofalo and her husband Robert, Anthony Santostefano and his wife Elena and Joseph Santostefano and his wife Debra, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and cousin Tessie Vetere.

Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave. Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Joseph's memory to the charity of your choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Santostefano family.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
