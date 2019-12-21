|
Joseph W. Filzen
Manchester - Joseph W. Filzen, age 82, of Manchester, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at CareOne Center in Jackson, NJ. Born in the Bronx, he lived in Salisbury Mills, NY before moving to Manchester in 2004.
Joseph worked for Con-Edison for over 30 years before his retirement. He had served his country as a US Navy veteran.
Joseph loved spending time with his family, especially vacationing in Sandbridge, VA with all of his grandkids. He had a strong faith in God and the church was an intricate part of his life. He was known at his church as a "Joe" of all trades. He was also a talented woodworker creating masterpieces in his workshop.
He is survived by his wife, Alma who he celebrated 50 years of marriage with this past August, his children; Ruth Hnath and her husband, Stephen, Lois Kamprath and her partner, Bernadette, Paul Filzen and his wife, Alicia, Jane Carroll and her husband, Christopher, John Filzen and his wife Constance, James Filzen and his wife Susan, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Visitation hours will be from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, N.J. A funeral service will be held on at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2309 Route 70, Manchester, N.J. Interment will follow at the Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019