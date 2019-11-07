|
Joseph W. LaFrance
Brick - Joseph W. LaFrance, age 82, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Florence, MA, Joseph was raised in Brooklyn, NY and had lived in Greenwood Lake, NY before settling in Brick 36 years ago.
Mr. LaFrance was a sanitation worker for the Pompton Lakes Department of Sanitation for many years.
Joseph enjoyed horse racing and scratch offs.
He is predeceased by his son, Robert LaFrance in 2016 and his sisters, Bernadette and Yvonne.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Donna L. LaFrance; his daughter, Michelle Jones and her husband, Raymond; his loving grandson, Raymond Jones III and his girlfriend, Brittany Tatur; Kevin McCrossan, who Joseph considered family; his siblings, Richie LaFrance, Josephine Stalter and Linda Huther.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with a service being held at 7:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 7, 2019