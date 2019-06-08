Joseph W. Williams



Long Branch - Joseph William Williams, 69, of Long Branch passed away Sunday, June 2nd.



Joe was born in Long Branch and graduated Long Branch High School in 1967. He then received his Associates Degree. A history buff, Joe was a guest lecturer at Brookdale Community College and ran seminars at Camp Evans. He was a homebody and enjoyed investigating his family genealogy



Joe loved boating and fishing. His boat, Now or Never, was precious to him. Joe was a helpful person, always available to serve as the handyman at Wolf Creek Landing Marina, where he had many cherished friends. He was active in Clean Ocean Action.



Joe was predeceased by his brother Leon Williams, his sister Helen Crawford, and his nephew James Marrucca. Surviving is his sister Diane Marrucca of Interlaken, his nieces Kimberly and her husband Michele Masotti of West Allenhurst, Lysa and her husband Luis Montesinos of West Long Branch; and his great nephews Giovanni, Matteo, Lukas, Dante and Leonardo.



Visitation Monday June 10th 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial Monday June 10th 12:30 pm at St. Michael's RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. To share favorite memory, please visit Joe's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary