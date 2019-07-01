Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
30 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Zigarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Zigarelli


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Zigarelli Obituary
Joseph Zigarelli

Toms River - Joseph E. Zigarelli, 86 of Toms River, died peacefully on Thursday, June 27, in Community Medical Center. Joseph was born on July 12, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey and lived in Hawthorne before moving to Toms River in 1979. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Joseph was predeceased by his beloved parents, Ernest and Carmena Zigarelli, his sister Gaynell Healey and her husband Jack. He is survived by his nephew, John Healey and his wife Maureen.

A Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, July 1st at 9:00 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now