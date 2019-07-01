|
|
Joseph Zigarelli
Toms River - Joseph E. Zigarelli, 86 of Toms River, died peacefully on Thursday, June 27, in Community Medical Center. Joseph was born on July 12, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey and lived in Hawthorne before moving to Toms River in 1979. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Joseph was predeceased by his beloved parents, Ernest and Carmena Zigarelli, his sister Gaynell Healey and her husband Jack. He is survived by his nephew, John Healey and his wife Maureen.
A Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, July 1st at 9:00 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019