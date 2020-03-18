|
Josephine Andrews
Keansburg - On March 17, 2020, Josephine (Jo, Josie) Lotito Andrews passed away in Keansburg, New Jersey due to complications from kidney disease, two and a half weeks shy of her 92nd birthday.
Josephine was born on April 4, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to Benedetta and Francesco (Frank) Lotito. With her sisters Angelina (Lily) and Nina and brother John, the family lived in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. They moved from their first house because it was torn down to make way for the Belt Parkway. Later, Josephine had to be rescued from a burning building, presaging her marriage to a fireman.
She met the "man of her dreams" Frank (Jendrzejcyk) Andrews, and on April 19, 1953, they married. Frank became a fireman, and together they raised four children. The couple had many friends and an active social life. Josephine enjoyed many summers at Breezy Point with her family and nieces. Her husband Frank loved to travel, and the family visited Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, South Carolina and California. Josephine and Frank also traveled internationally to China, Hong Kong, France, Italy and Spain. Their travel was cut short by Frank's untimely death in 1994.
Josephine battled cancer twice and beat it both times. In 2005, she began dialysis to treat kidney disease. She would say "I have to go to work" to describe her dialysis sessions. Her kids called her "the Energizer Bunny" for her strength and perseverance.
She is fondly remembered for her self-deprecating sense of humor and her love of family. Josephine liked nothing more than to spend time with her kids and grandkids. She was an accomplished cook, and made many wonderful and memorable meals in her tiny kitchen. Whenever anyone came to visit, at any time of day or night, Josephine could produce tons of food as if by magic.
Josephine is survived by her children Kenneth Every-Andrews and his wife Karen, Richard Andrews and his wife Kevyn, Janet Molicki and her husband Paul, and Frank Jr. and his wife Cindy, as well as 11 grandchildren: Connor Every-Andrews, Conor Andrews, Christopher Molicki, Frank Andrews III, Alison Andrews, Madison Every-Andrews, Ryan Molicki, Melissa Andrews, Dylan Andrews, Sean Molicki and Contessa Andrews.
She will be interred at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY, after a private ceremony. We intend to plan a celebration of Josephine's life at some time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Josephine Andrews to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756 (marysplacebythesea.org/donation. Extra special thanks to the Cappadona Family and the staff at Bayside Manor Assisted Living Facility in Keansburg, where Josephine spent her final years joking with staff and fellow residents, and was treated like one of their family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020