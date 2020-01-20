|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Josephine (Gatto) Carrubba
It's been a year since Josephine (Gatto) Carrubba, age 71 passed away on Sunday January 20, 2019 in San Diego,
CA after a long battle with cancer.
She was born April 13, 1947, in Union City, NJ to Gerald and Angelina Gatto and attended Rutherford High School. Josephine - Dolly to her close friends and family truly lived life to the fullest! Loved the Rolling Stones, chatting with friends and family, shopping, trying new restaurants,
and signing to the radio.
Josephine had an uncanny ability to connect with people immediately. She was a spitfire of a woman with a fierce attitude and fabulous dresser. She always looked on point and ready for what the
day would bring.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel and her (2) daughters Michelle and Deirdre.
Mom - We miss and love you and you will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 20, 2020