Josephine "Jo" Curcio Anderson
Spring Lake Heights - Josephine "Jo" Curcio Anderson, 93, of Spring Lake Heights passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. At the end, she was lovingly cared for by her children Janet, Bill and Jim and their wives and home health aide, Serwaah. Before retiring in the late '90's, Jo spent many years serving the children at SLH Elementary School cafeteria, a position that allowed her to merge her talent as a great cook with her love of children. An avid golfer, a game to which she came later in life, she and her beloved husband Woody were daily dew sweepers at Lakewood Country Club. Jo was always in the fairway but happy to help Woody look for his ball among the trees. She was a devoted communicant of St. Catharine and St. Margaret RC Churches in Spring Lake.
Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, Jo grew up in Point Pleasant Beach attending St. Peter's Grammar School and PPB High School. She and Woody moved to SLH in 1951 and remained throughout the rest of their lives in the home in which they raised their three children.
Waiting for Jo in heaven are Woody, who passed away in 2001, and her parents Frank and Maria Curcio as well as her sisters Mary, Rosie and Tess and her big brother Jim. Surviving are her sons, William E. Anderson and his wife, Roberta of Westminster, CO, James Anderson and his wife, Roxane of Wall, NJ and daughter, Janet Anderson Dundas and her husband, James of Wall; brother, Frank Curcio, Jr; numerous nieces and nephews. The special joy of Jo's life was her grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren: William and Jamie Anderson and their children Isaac and Caitlin; Evan and Adrienne Anderson and their children Alice Josephine and Francesca; Rachael Anderson, Jenna Dundas and Sara Dundas.
Visitation for close friends and family will be on Thursday from 3-5pm at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:30 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Margaret's RC Church in Spring Lake. Burial will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Wall. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the VNA of Central Jersey, 1100 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Under current executive orders, all indoor gatherings must follow capacity limitations. All guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.