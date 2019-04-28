Josephine DiPede



Manalapan - Josephine DiPede, 85, of Manalapan passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mrs. DiPede lived in Aberdeen for over 40 years before moving to Manalapan. She worked for J.C. Penney for over 15 years in Human Resources.



She was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Benedict R.C. Church for over 45 years. Josephine and her devoted and loving husband Cosmo would have been married 60 years this coming September. Josephine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sorely missed by all those who loved her.



Surviving are her husband of 59 years Cosmo, her son Michael and his wife Anne of Morganville, daughter Donna and her husband Robert Fremgen of Hamilton, NJ, and her 6 loving grandchildren, Jessica, Bryce, Kristin, Michael, Ryan and Kevin.



Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ on Tuesday April 30th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Wednesday May 1st, at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict R.C. Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery Mausoleum, Marlboro.



For messages of condolence, please visit Josephine's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary