Josephine Dorathy Garguilo Newhardt
Lakewood - Josephine Dorathy Garguilo Newhardt, 100, of Lakewood, passed from this life on April 3, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family. Born and raised on Staten Island, NY, she was the fourth of six children of Luisa Balsamo and Agnello Gargiulo. She worked for Procter & Gamble and was an Avon Representative in NY and NJ earning many awards and promotions. She grew up surrounded by her loving family and friends steeped in rich Italian traditions. In 1963 she moved to Jackson, NJ with her husband and four children. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Aloysius Church and enjoyed walking to Mass daily, 'a walking meditation' she'd say. She taught Catechism and belonged to The Altar Rosary Society, The Blue Army of Fatima, The Legion of Mary, The Living Rosary Apostolate, she was a member of the church choir wherever she lived, often a soloist. She enjoyed cooking, singing, embroidery, gardening, story-telling, movies, music, dancing, bocce, skipping rope, a royal bluer and more recently a "pocket designer" made and sewed by hand onto every dress she owned, a pocket usually in the shape of a heart, to hold her Rosary beads. She traveled and organized pilgrimages around the world to support missionaries, orphanages and charities for the poor. She even met Mother Teresa. After her husband passed in 1986, she lived in Fatima, Portugal a few months each year over several years. In 1994 she became a parishioner of St. Mary's of the Lake, Lakewood, NJ and continued her volunteer work. She is predeceased by her husband Robert W. Newhardt and her five siblings: Mary, Margaret, Josephina, Louis and Ralph. Surviving are her 4 Children: Joan and her husband Donald, Rosemary and her partner David, Robert and his wife Marlies, David and his wife Kathryn. 4 Grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica and her partner Andrea, Robert, Richard and his wife Heather. Two Great Grandchildren: Thomas and Adrianna. Sisters in Law: Jena Gargiulo, Arlene Newhard, many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to: Dr. Satyendra Singh, Friend: Melonne, Caregiver: Kadidia, Meridian Hospice and their many angels HHA: Tony and Debbie, Brandywine of TR, Father Marian and Father Soller. Private services were held on April 14th with internment at St. Peter's Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. To review Tribute and to donate in Josephine's honor please visit our
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.