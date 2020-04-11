|
|
Josephine Doval
Toms River - On Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, Josephine Doval passed away at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River, New Jersey, where she was a resident for 15 years. She was born March 18, 1937 in Freeland, Pennsylvania. She moved to New Jersey as a child, and later raised her family here. She was predeceased by her mother Rose Amentler Rames, stepmother Rose Parifica, her father, Joseph Rames, and her beloved sister Anna Marie Incitti and her husband Tony. Josephine was widowed by her adored husband Eddie Doval and former husbands Tommaso Barone Sr. and Hilman Knight. She was survived by her five children, Joseph Barone Sr. and his wife Lucy, Thomas Barone Jr., Rosanne Barone, Anna Marie Barone, and Steven Knight and his wife Tara. She sincerely loved and adored each of her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren! She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and other family.
Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her large family and feeling their strong bond with each other. Josephine tied them all together as the matriarch. She will be missed by the wonderful people at Rose Garden who became like her extended family and enriched her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Garden for upholding true professionalism in such tender times.
After the current pandemic, the family will host a memorial service and a gathering at the Mastapeter memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Details will be provided by the family. Thank you. Mrs. Doval will have a private burial service at St. Joseph Cemetery with the family at this time. For messages of condolences, please go to our website. <mastapetermemorialhome.com>
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020