Josephine Foschino
Forked River - Josephine Foschino, age 97, of Bohemia, NY, formerly of Forked River and Maywood, NJ, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born in New York City, Josephine was retired from Sears Roebuck and until recently, a long-time resident of Forked River. A beloved member of the community, Josephine (Jo) was active in the Woman's Club of Lacey, the Old Guard of Forked River Auxiliary, the Merilee Singers of Lacey Township, and a devout parishioner of the Church of Saint Pius X
Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John, Josephine was a loving and devoted mother of three sons, Paul and his wife Cathryn, Thomas and his wife Suzanne, and John and his wife Iara; five grandchildren, Evan, David, Nicole, Thomas, and Paul; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday 4-8pm at Layton's Home for Funerals, Forked River. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. Pleas visit www.laytons.net to leave condolences for the family and for additional information.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019