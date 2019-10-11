Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Pius X
Forked River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Foschino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Foschino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Foschino Obituary
Josephine Foschino

Forked River - Josephine Foschino, age 97, of Bohemia, NY, formerly of Forked River and Maywood, NJ, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Born in New York City, Josephine was retired from Sears Roebuck and until recently, a long-time resident of Forked River. A beloved member of the community, Josephine (Jo) was active in the Woman's Club of Lacey, the Old Guard of Forked River Auxiliary, the Merilee Singers of Lacey Township, and a devout parishioner of the Church of Saint Pius X

Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John, Josephine was a loving and devoted mother of three sons, Paul and his wife Cathryn, Thomas and his wife Suzanne, and John and his wife Iara; five grandchildren, Evan, David, Nicole, Thomas, and Paul; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday 4-8pm at Layton's Home for Funerals, Forked River. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. Pleas visit www.laytons.net to leave condolences for the family and for additional information.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now