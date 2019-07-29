|
Josephine (Ciappa) Lucadano
Whiting - Josephine (Ciappa) Lucadano, 89, of Whiting, NJ, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Josephine was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and moved to Whiting in 1972. She worked at Jersey City Medical Center as a medical technologist. Josephine enjoyed winters at her home in Florida where she was a member of the Lake Placid Art League. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Josephine loved gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Josephine was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Howard Lowensten; her second husband, Eugene Lucadano; and her 4 sisters, Clara Amicarelli, Concetta Vanderstar, Mary Ciappa and Dora DeCicco. She is survived by her domestic partner, Gordon "Red" Robbins; her 4 nieces, Teresa Przystup, Gloria Brandt, Marie V. Phelan, Esq. and Dr. Judith V. Russell; and many grand-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. Entombment will follow at Whiting Memorial Park in Whiting, NJ. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 29, 2019