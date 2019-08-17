|
Josephine M. Harrington
Rumson - Josephine M. Harrington, 85, formerly of Rumson, passed away on August 15, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Red Bank to the late Francesco and Epiphania Buonano. She was a graduate of the Class of '51 of Red Bank High School where she was a majorette and was voted "Best Figure" by her peers. She loved to play piano, and to sing and dance to all types of music. During her junior year, she began dating the man she would eventually marry and spend the rest of her life with, Edward Harrington of Rumson. She began her professional career as a switchboard telephone operator for Ma Bell from 1951-1955. In the early 1960's, she worked at Woolworth's five-and-dime store in Red Bank. In the late 1960's, she was a secretary at the Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) at Fort Monmouth. She finished her working career as a school crossing guard in Rumson where she helped the children get to school safely for over twenty years. Outside of work, she enjoyed her time as a coach for the Rumson Pop Warner Cheer Squad for many years. She was also an active member of the Rumson Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. The Atlantic City and Saratoga casino slot machines were a favorite day trip of hers. She was an animal lover and had a farm with her husband when they lived in NY state. Through the years, she and Edward had many dogs, but she was especially enamored with her surviving beagle, Scooter.
Her greatest achievement and priority in life was her family. She was always making sure that everyone else was taken care of before she took care of herself. She was selfless, kind, nurturing, and full of love & affection. She will be loved & missed by all of her family & friends in New Jersey & New York.
She was predeceased by her daughter Debbie, her son Jimmy, and her brother Frank Buonano Jr. Surviving are her beloved husband of 66 years, Edward Harrington; her loving daughter Rosemarie Harrington-May and her husband Wayne; her cherished grandchildren Jennifer Patton and husband Eric; Kati Karam and husband Rick; Shannon Robbins; and Kelsey Robbins; her adored great grandchildren Dillon, Kingston, Aiden, Gia and Ava; and daughter Debbie's best friend from childhood Wendy (Wagner) Keany. Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Please visit Josephine's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
