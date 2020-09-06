1/1
Josephine M. McKeon
1932 - 2020
Josephine M. McKeon

Brick - Josephine M. McKeon, age 88, of Brick, NJ passed away at her home September 6, 2020. She was born in Neptune, NJ and lived in Wanamassa, NJ prior to moving to Brick in 2018.

Josephine was a parishioner at Holy Spirit Church, Asbury Park; she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph McKeon Jr., two daughters, Toni Shaheen and Jeanne Dello.

Surviving Josephine are her sons William M. McKeon and his wife Janine and John R. McKeon and his wife Petra; daughter Tricia McKeon Istvanditsch and her husband Eric; 8 grandchildren, Brian and Robert Dello, Jess and Althea Shaheen, John J. McKeon, Joe Seeds, Eric and Kevin Istvanditsch; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Nancy Francese, Frank DeFazio and Meridian Hackensack Home Hospice for all their care and compassion during these trying times.

A viewing will be held on September 10, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral home service will begin promptly at 10 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune NJ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Josephine's name to Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.org




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
