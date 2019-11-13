Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church
Manalapan, NJ
View Map
Josephine Maddaloni Obituary
Josephine Maddaloni

Freehold - Josephine Margaret Maddaloni, 73, of Freehold, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at home. Josephine was born in New York, New York and resided in Freehold for 10 years. Josephine was employed as an Import/Export for Alitalia for several years before retiring. Josephine was an avid painter, enjoyed spending time at the beach and working in her garden. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and her dog Queenie.

Josephine was predeceased by parents Corrado and Nellie Vani; and husband Anthony. She is survived by her daughters Natalie and Christine; and son Joseph; grandchildren AJ, Anthony, Bella, Colton, Bobby and Colby. .

Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, in Manalapan, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
