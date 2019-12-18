|
Josephine Mennie
Spring Lake Heights - Josephine Mennie, 88, a Spring Lake Heights resident for 45 years, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation, Shrewsbury.
Mrs. Mennie was born and raised in Newark, the youngest of nine children of the late Matteo and Angela (LaFerrara) Cocuzza. All of Josephine's siblings predeceased her. As a Newark resident, Mrs. Mennie was an active parishioner at St. Rocco's Church. After moving to the Shore, she was actively involved at St. Catharine's Church in Spring Lake, having served on many Church and School committees, including a term as Chairlady of the Candlelight Ball. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Mennie was predeceased by her beloved husband Carl in 2014. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carl and Robin Mennie, Howell, Robert Mennie and Fred Bauer, Plainfield, Michael Mennie, Neptune, JoAnn Mennie and Ron Richter, Wall, and Steven and Jessica Mennie, Clover, SC. She was the beloved grandmother of Kristen, Taylor, Nicholas, Michael, Steven, Jr., Gavin, Jenna and James, and is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2-5 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by burial at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Mennie's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, at www.alznj.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019