Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
Spring Lake, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Mennie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Mennie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Mennie Obituary
Josephine Mennie

Spring Lake Heights - Josephine Mennie, 88, a Spring Lake Heights resident for 45 years, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation, Shrewsbury.

Mrs. Mennie was born and raised in Newark, the youngest of nine children of the late Matteo and Angela (LaFerrara) Cocuzza. All of Josephine's siblings predeceased her. As a Newark resident, Mrs. Mennie was an active parishioner at St. Rocco's Church. After moving to the Shore, she was actively involved at St. Catharine's Church in Spring Lake, having served on many Church and School committees, including a term as Chairlady of the Candlelight Ball. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Mennie was predeceased by her beloved husband Carl in 2014. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Carl and Robin Mennie, Howell, Robert Mennie and Fred Bauer, Plainfield, Michael Mennie, Neptune, JoAnn Mennie and Ron Richter, Wall, and Steven and Jessica Mennie, Clover, SC. She was the beloved grandmother of Kristen, Taylor, Nicholas, Michael, Steven, Jr., Gavin, Jenna and James, and is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2-5 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by burial at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Mennie's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, at www.alznj.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -