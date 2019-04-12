|
|
Josephine "Joann" O'Keefe
Middletown - When you speak of me, speak not with tears, for thoughts of me should not be sad. Let memories of the times we shared give you comfort, for my life was rich because of you."
Josephine A. (LaBianca) O'Keefe, 72, of Middletown, NJ, passed away Saturday, April 6th peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. "Joann" as she was known to friends and family everywhere, was born in the Bronx in 1946 to the late Alfred and Petranella "Nellie" LaBianca (nee Dellaquila). Joann lived in Middletown for 45 years with her adoring husband Jerry. She worked at International Flavors and Fragrances for 10 years before retiring from St. Mary's Pre-school where she was both an aide and teacher for over 25 years. After her retirement she enjoyed doing crafts, cooking, and shopping. Above all things she enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved grandchildren. Joann was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Middletown.
Joann and Jerry had a lifelong love affair spanning close to 60 years. They met when they were 12 years old, gathered together with friends for neighborhood sock-hops and backyard plays, attended senior prom together, and were married for 46 years producing three successful children. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Catherine O'Keefe of Morganville; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jim Sinkleris of Jackson; her daughter Kristin O'Keefe of Middletown; her 6 grandchildren, Stephen Jr., Teresa, Daniel, Emily, Gregory, and Marissa; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Whalen of Stony Point, NY, and Jeanette LaBianca of Freehold; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joann was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Jerry in 2016 and her loving brother, Alfred LaBianca in 2018.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will be at Brigadier General W.C. Doyle Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Josephine's name to the ,
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019