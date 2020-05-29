Josephine P. Allocco
Holmdel - Josephine P. Allocco, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Holmdel on Tuesday, May 26th. Josephine was born on South 15th Street in Newark, N.J. to a large, loving family; she had eleven brothers and sisters. She was married to her devoted husband, Joseph for 58 years and together had an adored son, Joseph, Jr.
Josephine had many interests from cooking to sports; she loved to spend time watching Emeril Live, as well as, soccer matches. She was a member of Holy Family R.C. Church in Union Beach, N.J. Most important to Josephine was her family and showing kindness to others. Everyone who met her, felt her big heart and generosity. One group that was always close to her heart were Veterans; she always contributed to their causes.
Josephine is predeceased by her siblings, Marie Verdi, Alex Wnoroski, Bertha Trajick, Anthony Wnoroski, Stephanie Mikulewicz, Pauline Plisko, Vincent Wnoroski, Casimir Wnoroski, Stanley Wnoroski and Stella Kolodziej. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph P. Allocco, Sr. and her son, Joseph P. Allocco, Jr. and his wife, Andrea, of Beachwood, NJ, and her brother, Peter and his wife, Dale Wnoroski of Kearny, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. The funeral service and entombment will be private for the immediate family members only. To post a condolence for the family, or to share a memory of Josephine please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Holmdel - Josephine P. Allocco, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Holmdel on Tuesday, May 26th. Josephine was born on South 15th Street in Newark, N.J. to a large, loving family; she had eleven brothers and sisters. She was married to her devoted husband, Joseph for 58 years and together had an adored son, Joseph, Jr.
Josephine had many interests from cooking to sports; she loved to spend time watching Emeril Live, as well as, soccer matches. She was a member of Holy Family R.C. Church in Union Beach, N.J. Most important to Josephine was her family and showing kindness to others. Everyone who met her, felt her big heart and generosity. One group that was always close to her heart were Veterans; she always contributed to their causes.
Josephine is predeceased by her siblings, Marie Verdi, Alex Wnoroski, Bertha Trajick, Anthony Wnoroski, Stephanie Mikulewicz, Pauline Plisko, Vincent Wnoroski, Casimir Wnoroski, Stanley Wnoroski and Stella Kolodziej. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph P. Allocco, Sr. and her son, Joseph P. Allocco, Jr. and his wife, Andrea, of Beachwood, NJ, and her brother, Peter and his wife, Dale Wnoroski of Kearny, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. The funeral service and entombment will be private for the immediate family members only. To post a condolence for the family, or to share a memory of Josephine please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.