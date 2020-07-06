Josephine Ponti
Toms River - Josephine H. Ponti, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 28th at the age of 95. She was born on July 20, 1924 to Crescenzo and Rose (nee Maresca) Ponti, in Jersey City, and while she lived there, was a devout member of Holy Rosary Parish before moving to Secaucus in the early 1960's.
An accomplished seamstress, Josephine worked in New York City for 42 years as a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU). Upon her retirement in 1987, Josephine moved to Crestwood Village II in Whiting (Manchester) and spent her last years at Brandywine Assisted Living in Toms River, where she passed.
Josephine cherished her faith and her family beyond anything. She loved to design and sew special dresses and outfits for her family and thoroughly enjoyed traveling to warm and sunny destinations.
Josephine is predeceased by her sisters, Mary Romanelli and Rae Ferrazoli, and her brothers, Charles, Michael, Neil, James and Fred Ponti. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their children.
Due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, a private interment will be held at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. A mass to celebrate Josephine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Road, Whiting. To leave a message of condolence and sign the on line guest book, visit https://www.carmonabolenfh.com/
Donations in Josephine's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.