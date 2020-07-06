1/
Josephine Ponti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Ponti

Toms River - Josephine H. Ponti, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 28th at the age of 95. She was born on July 20, 1924 to Crescenzo and Rose (nee Maresca) Ponti, in Jersey City, and while she lived there, was a devout member of Holy Rosary Parish before moving to Secaucus in the early 1960's.

An accomplished seamstress, Josephine worked in New York City for 42 years as a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU). Upon her retirement in 1987, Josephine moved to Crestwood Village II in Whiting (Manchester) and spent her last years at Brandywine Assisted Living in Toms River, where she passed.

Josephine cherished her faith and her family beyond anything. She loved to design and sew special dresses and outfits for her family and thoroughly enjoyed traveling to warm and sunny destinations.

Josephine is predeceased by her sisters, Mary Romanelli and Rae Ferrazoli, and her brothers, Charles, Michael, Neil, James and Fred Ponti. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their children.

Due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, a private interment will be held at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. A mass to celebrate Josephine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Road, Whiting. To leave a message of condolence and sign the on line guest book, visit https://www.carmonabolenfh.com/

Donations in Josephine's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved