Howell - Josephine Patricia (Pat) Devlin Rattigan, age 97, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Ahascragh, Co. Galway, Ireland, she resided in New York before moving to Brick, NJ. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., NYC. Josephine was predeceased by her husband John, her parents, Jack Devlin and Catherine Mallooly, and her 10 siblings. Surviving are her loving children, Mary Patricia McHugh (James) of Howell, NJ, and Jane Tarney of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, Aileen McHugh (Kate Ford), Robert (Aimee), the late Jane McHugh, Dawn Brunner (Mark) and Tara Tarney; 8 great grandchildren. Due to current gathering restrictions, the family will celebrate Josephine's life and memory at a later date. Please visit our Book of Memories through the website to leave online condolences to the family by visiting www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2020
