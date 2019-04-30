Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Josephine Sofranko, 98 of Holiday City South section of Berkeley Township passed away on April 27, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.

She was born New York City, NY and lived in Union, NJ before moving to Berkeley Township in 2007.

Josephine was a Cashier with Kartzmans Deli in Irvington, NJ for many years.

She is predeceased by her first husband George and also her second husband John.

Surviving is her loving Son Michael of Berkeley Township.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 9am until a 10am Service At The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow to St. Teresa Cemetery in Summit, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019
