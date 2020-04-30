Josephine Vennewald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Vennewald

Harvey Cedars - Josephine A. Vennewald (nee Rosso), 71, of Harvey Cedars passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Josephine was born and raised in Staten Island and moved permanently to her summer home in Harvey Cedars in 2001. She met her husband, Roger, at Curtis High School and they married soon after. She worked as an Office Manager at Medicenter PA in Edison, NJ.

She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Brant Beach where she served as Eucharistic Minister and volunteered with the St. Francis of Assisi Care Ministry. She also was instrumental in the Survivors of Suicide group. She was an avid book reader particularly focusing on mental health awareness. She served as a Board Member for the NJ Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In her spare time, Josephine tended to her flower and vegetable gardens, read a good book on the beach and enjoyed traveling the coastline with Roger.

Mrs. Vennewald was predeceased by her daughter, Heather, brother Bud and sister, Jeanne. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roger, daughter Keryn Petrongolo and her husband Jerry, son Roger and his wife Kim, grandsons, Giacomo, Jeremy, Gennaro along with two sisters, Terry Nassoit and her husband Bob and MaryAnn Travaglione and her husband Vin.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., (corner of 12th St.) Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a cause very dear to Mrs. Vennewald's heart. The University of Rhode Island Heather Fund was established to support mental health programs, offer resources for students and alleviate the stigma of mental illness. Donations may be made in Josephine's memory to the Heather Fund c/o the URI Foundation, 79 upper college road, Kingston, RI 02881 for online donation https://web.uri.edu/counseling/heatherfund/ .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
1119 Long Beach Blvd
Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
(609) 494-2565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved