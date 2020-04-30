Josephine Vennewald
Harvey Cedars - Josephine A. Vennewald (nee Rosso), 71, of Harvey Cedars passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Josephine was born and raised in Staten Island and moved permanently to her summer home in Harvey Cedars in 2001. She met her husband, Roger, at Curtis High School and they married soon after. She worked as an Office Manager at Medicenter PA in Edison, NJ.
She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Brant Beach where she served as Eucharistic Minister and volunteered with the St. Francis of Assisi Care Ministry. She also was instrumental in the Survivors of Suicide group. She was an avid book reader particularly focusing on mental health awareness. She served as a Board Member for the NJ Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In her spare time, Josephine tended to her flower and vegetable gardens, read a good book on the beach and enjoyed traveling the coastline with Roger.
Mrs. Vennewald was predeceased by her daughter, Heather, brother Bud and sister, Jeanne. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roger, daughter Keryn Petrongolo and her husband Jerry, son Roger and his wife Kim, grandsons, Giacomo, Jeremy, Gennaro along with two sisters, Terry Nassoit and her husband Bob and MaryAnn Travaglione and her husband Vin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., (corner of 12th St.) Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a cause very dear to Mrs. Vennewald's heart. The University of Rhode Island Heather Fund was established to support mental health programs, offer resources for students and alleviate the stigma of mental illness. Donations may be made in Josephine's memory to the Heather Fund c/o the URI Foundation, 79 upper college road, Kingston, RI 02881 for online donation https://web.uri.edu/counseling/heatherfund/ .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.