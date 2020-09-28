1/
Josephine Venturi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Venturi

Berkeley Township - Josephine Venturi, 93 of Holiday City Berkeley, Toms River passed away peacefully on Sunday September 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Newark, she had lived in Irvington before moving to Toms River in 1980.

Miss Venturi was predeceased by her parents William and Geraldine and her three brothers, John, Peter and Raymond. She is survived by her loving nieces and cousins.

She worked as a Bookkeeper in several Auto Dealerships for 25 years. After her retirement she enjoyed doing very delicate embroidery and Christmas Crafting and passing them on to family and friends.

She loved to travel overseas and also spending time with family and friends and was known as Aunt Jo to all.

Visiting will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 9:30 am till 11:30 am at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Maximillian Kolbe RC Church, followed by entombment at the Christ of King Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved