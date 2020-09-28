Josephine Venturi
Berkeley Township - Josephine Venturi, 93 of Holiday City Berkeley, Toms River passed away peacefully on Sunday September 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Newark, she had lived in Irvington before moving to Toms River in 1980.
Miss Venturi was predeceased by her parents William and Geraldine and her three brothers, John, Peter and Raymond. She is survived by her loving nieces and cousins.
She worked as a Bookkeeper in several Auto Dealerships for 25 years. After her retirement she enjoyed doing very delicate embroidery and Christmas Crafting and passing them on to family and friends.
She loved to travel overseas and also spending time with family and friends and was known as Aunt Jo to all.
Visiting will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 9:30 am till 11:30 am at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Maximillian Kolbe RC Church, followed by entombment at the Christ of King Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com