Josephine "Josie" Zoppi
Long Branch - Josephine "Josie" Zoppi, 85 of Long Branch, passed peacefully with her family by her side at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.
Josie was born and raised in Jersey City moving to Long Branch when she married the love of her life Mike Zoppi. Together they raised their five children in West End. She loved to cook Italian food for her family as well as all the family's friends. She enjoyed her summers with her daughters on Cottage Place beach in Long Branch. Josie not one for saying goodbye always would say good night and would tell her children I love you to the moon and back.
She enjoyed having her family together, especially Christmas Eve always providing the traditional Italian meal of the seven fishes. Josie enjoyed vacationing with her family in Atlantic City and Wildwood. She played the lottery everyday and always loved her scratch off games.
Josie was nicknamed the "Godmother of West End" when she owned Harry's Luncheonette on Brighton Avenue, which became a favorite meeting place for many.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Michael Zoppi in 2014.
Surviving are their children, Michael and his wife Jeanne Zoppi, Antoinette Howard, Ann Marie and her husband Mike Schneider, Rocco Zoppi and Irene and her husband Duke Russo; her eleven loving grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday, January 2nd 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral services 10 am on Friday, Jan. 3rd, at the funeral home. Entombment Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. To share a favorite memory of Josie or for messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019