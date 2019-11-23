|
|
Joshua A. Tilton
W. Long Branch - Joshua A. Tilton, 23 of W. Long Branch passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Josh was born and raised in West Belmar and was a graduate of Wall High School where he was a member of the swim and surfing teams. Joshua then went onto Johnson and Wales University in North Miami, Florida to pursue his love of cooking. He was a Manasquan Lifeguard for many years and was also the recipient of the Lifeguard of the Year award. Joshua was an avid surfer. He loved to cook especially for family and friends.
Joshua was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Richard Earl Tilton. He is survived by his loving parents Cheryl Palagano of West Long Branch, NJ and John Tilton of North Charleston S.C.; his beloved brother Richard J Tilton of Bradley Beach; his loving maternal grandparents Anthony and Patricia Palagano of Newtown, PA; his loving paternal grandmother Marie Tilton Certo and her husband Peter Certo of West Allenhurst, NJ and many aunts and uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Rose Church 603 7th Avenue Belmar, NJ 07719. Interment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to www.surfrider.org. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019