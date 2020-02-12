|
|
Joshua Alexander Keeran
Middletown - Joshua Alexander Keeran, 47, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on February 11, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in Long Beach, CA and has lived in Middletown for the last 21 years. He was a Family and Youth Pastor for Calvary Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Joshua was devoted to Jesus Christ His Lord and Savior. He was a dedicated husband and father who valued family, faith and friends. He loved sports, especially the University of Michigan Football. Go Blue!
Surviving are his devoted wife of 21 years, April (nee Deus) beloved children, Andrew, Matthew, Abigail, Molly and Aiden; parents, Paul and Diedre Keeran; brother, Nathan Keeran and wife Karen; extended family of loving in-laws, John and Jennifer Deus, Rebecca and Ed Moresco, Lori and Brian Loper, Michael and Heather Deus, Tom and Allison Deus, Annie and Jamie McPherson, Sara and Steve Cholewiak, 16 nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.
Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peggy and Larry Keeran and Helen (Bubba) Fields.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at New Monmouth Baptist Church, 4 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers we are setting up a trust fund for the Keeran children.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020