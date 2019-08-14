|
Joshua Michael Meyer
Toms River - Joshua Michael Meyer, 36, of Toms River, passed away on August 12, 2019 at home. Born in Lakewood, NJ, he was a lifetime resident of Toms River.
Joshua proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 5 years. He was employed by BCI in Moorestown, NJ as a civilian contractor for the Navy. Joshua enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid skate boarder. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dog Marvin. Joshua will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, his Uncle Jim and Aunt Betty. Surviving are his loving parents Michael and Patti Meyer; his good friend Kendra; several aunts and uncles; his cousins Justin and Alexis, his special cousin Carter and his cousin Matthew.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019