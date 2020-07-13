1/1
Joy G. De Lucia
Joy G. De Lucia

Brick - Joy G. De Lucia, age 87, of Brick, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Joy was born in Irvington, raised in Newark. She lived in Samoa, Guam and Hawaii before settling on the Jersey Shore. Joy worked as a secretary for many years for various banks and for the children's hospital in Newark. She was an avid artist, specializing in coloring, film photography and drawing. She was featured in the Art All Night Exhibit in 2014. Mrs. De Lucia was an animal lover and was known for her lovable personality. Joy was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.

Mrs. De Lucia is predeceased by her husband Rudolph.

She is survived by her children, Marie De Lucia, Apollo De Lucia and his wife Dawn and Alan De Lucia and grandson Thomas De Lucia.

Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Interment will take place privately at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the De Lucia family.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
