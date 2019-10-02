|
Joy Langan Straub
Joy Langan Straub, 86, died peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect Street on Saturday Oct. 5th at 10:30 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be at Preston Funeral Home 153 South Orange Ave, South Orange on Friday from 4-8 PM.
Joy was born June 6, 1933 in Kearny, New Jersey to Theodore and Helen Langan.
For 30 years Joy was a Realtor at Raymond Connolly in South Orange. Many of her clients came to know her as a friend.
Moving to the Jersey Shore in 2005 meant a closer proximity to Atlantic City and Monmouth Race Track. Every birthday was spent at the race track. Every month she joined the Fairway Mews group and headed to Atlantic City.
Joy was the beloved wife of the late Donald Straub. She is predeceased by her parents and her 3 sisters Dawn, Theo and Cherie. She is survived by her children Donna Hinkel and her husband Thomas, Theodore Straub, Christopher Straub and his wife Sheila, Deborah Straub and her partner Steven, Kathleen Straub Ragonese and her husband Patsy and Timothy Straub; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019