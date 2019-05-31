|
|
Joy Luv Montefusco
Bayville - Joy Luv Montefusco, 39, went home to the Lord on May 28 at home surrounded by her loving family. Joy was a vibrant soul devoted to God, her family, friends and to enjoying life to the fullest. She lived up to her name, 'Joy Luv', and all who knew her were blessed by her caring heart and her desire to make you smile. Joy will be deeply missed by her loving and supportive parents, John and Janet Montefusco, and her siblings, Donna & John Canvin, Michael & Lora Montefusco, Allen & Sandra Montefusco, Janet O'Brien, her many nieces & nephews, and her wife, Marie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, June 1, at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church- 33 Woodland Rd, Bayville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of her niece, Emiliana O'Brien, to the Emiliana's Hope Foundation, PO Box 131, Bayville, NJ 08721.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019