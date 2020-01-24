|
|
Joy Mackwell Brady
Pt. Pleasant - Joy M. Brady of Pt. Pleasant and Cronulla, Australia passed away at the age of 87 on January 10, 2020. Joy fully embodied the meaning of her name. She adored her three daughters, Carol Hewit, Susan Brown, and Laurie Goetz, her nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was happiest spending time with her family, dancing and holding hands with beloved husband Ron. She met Ron, the love of her life, on a cruise in the Greek islands and they went on to joyously travel the world together.
Joy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Bucknell University in 1954 and a bachelor's degree in Visual Arts from Kean University. Joy loved children and was delighted to teach both Elementary and Kindergarten children. She also loved adventure, sports, culture, the arts, and nature which she shared with her children and grandchildren and inspired them accordingly.
A service to Celebrate her Life will be held, 12:30pm, Sun., Feb. 9th. at the Bay Head Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020