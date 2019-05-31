|
|
Joyce C. Boccellato
Old Bridge - Boccellato, Joyce C., 80 of Old Bridge, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was born and raised in Little Silver, NJ and moved to Michigan when her husband Joseph retired. They later returned to NJ to be close to their family. She was a devoted homemaker and crossing guard in Little Silver and a member of the Little Silver Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She loved reading and enjoyed crocheting for her family and friends. Most of all, Joyce loved spending time with her husband, adoring family and close friends.
Joyce is predeceased by her parents, Jeanne (Dowen) and Claude Wright; husband, Joseph G.; her step- daughter, Diane Pomphrey and son-in-law Freddy; and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Lisa Visco and son-in-law, Nick; a sister, Evelyn Aumack-Cruz and her husband, Tony; grandchildren, Joseph Boccellato and his wife Lena, Lauren and Nicole Visco; three great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and her very dear friends, Ann Hill and Blanca Roche.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday June 3, 2019, from 6-9 PM and a funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019, at 10 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Interment to follow immediately after at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN. 38105. Please visit Joyce's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019