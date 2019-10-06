|
Joyce C. Field
Red Bank - Joyce C. Field, age 88, of Red Bank, NJ, peacefully passed away on September 21, 2019. She was born in Savannah, Georgia to Lillie and David Schuman on May 9, 1931.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Field, and her daughter, Della Hall. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Simpson, of Cumberland, MD; and Virginia Meece, of Taylors, SC; her son, David Gandy and his wife Diane of Cordele, GA; her cherished grandchildren: Stace and her husband Tanner, Mandy, Stephan, Jonathan; her precious great-grandchildren: Caddie, Christian, Caden, Tori, and Jared. Joyce will be dearly missed, and always in our hearts.
In respect of Joyce's wishes, she was privately cremated and no services are to be held. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019